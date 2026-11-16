Ottawa has published a proposed list of the public colleges and universities that would be placed beyond the reach of Canada's bankruptcy laws, more than two years after Parliament voted to exempt them and five years after Laurentian University became the first public university in the country to seek creditor protection.

The proposed Rules Amending the Bankruptcy and Insolvency General Rules (Public Post-Secondary Educational Institutions), and a matching change to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Regulations, appeared in the Canada Gazette, Part I, on November 14. The notice was signed by Max Kaplan, Acting Assistant Clerk of the Privy Council, on November 6. The sponsoring department is Industry.

The schedule runs to 33 entries covering every province and territory, a mix of categories and named schools: all of Ontario's publicly assisted universities and colleges of applied arts and technology, Quebec's CEGEPs (general and vocational colleges) and universities, every Alberta public post-secondary institution, and by name the University of New Brunswick, Memorial University, the University of Saskatchewan and Royal Roads University, among others.

Once prescribed, they fall outside the definitions of "corporation" in the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA) and "company" in the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), so neither statute would apply to them. Private institutions are not on the list.

Parliament made the change in Bill C-59, enacted in June 2024. The regulatory impact analysis statement attached to the BIA rules says the exclusion provisions "came into force on June 20, 2026," but had no effect, because no institution had yet been prescribed.

The statement records who wanted the change and who did not. It says "Faculty and student unions strongly supported excluding public PSEIs from becoming subject to insolvency proceedings," while "insolvency professionals, university administrators, and some experts cautioned against such an approach."

It continues: "Representatives of university administration expressed the strongest opposition, urging the Government to delay" until a sector-specific restructuring framework exists. Parliament, the statement notes, "opted for an exemption without establishing a separate federal insolvency mechanism."

The statement says the exemption was chosen "with a view to promoting early provincial and territorial intervention and resolution," without saying what a province would do. Excluded institutions, it says, would need to "make alternative plans to restructure when faced with a risk of insolvency." It estimates the cost of the rules as "minimal."

Laurentian filed for CCAA protection in February 2021, cut 69 programs, and nearly 200 staff and faculty lost their jobs, according to CBC News. Ontario's auditor general later said the CCAA was the wrong tool for a public institution.