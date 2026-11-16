Canadians face hotel bills after U.S. aviation shutdown

Canadian travellers caught in Friday’s U.S. aviation shutdown could be left paying hotel and meal bills themselves, despite federal passenger protection rules that still require airlines to arrange replacement travel or refunds in qualifying cases.

The November 13 ground stop disrupted Canadian departures to the United States even though Nav Canada’s own systems were operating normally. Air Canada cancelled its remaining U.S. flights that day, The Canadian Press reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration says technical instability began around 3:30 p.m. Eastern and air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m. It reported instability at 17 of its 22 en route control centres.

The agency recorded approximately 12,462 cancellations on Friday, while cautioning that not every cancellation resulted directly from the ground stop. It says there is no indication of a cyberattack, and its investigation into the root cause continues.

Canadian regulations classify air traffic control instructions as circumstances outside an airline’s control. That classification matters, as the Canadian Transportation Agency says cash compensation and mandatory meals and accommodation do not apply to disruptions outside carrier control.

Rebooking obligations remain. For a cancellation or a delay of at least three hours, airlines must offer the next available flight on their own service or a commercial partner’s, departing within 48 hours of the original departure time.

If they cannot do so, passengers must be offered a choice between a refund and alternative travel arrangements. Additional obligations depend on airline size and the circumstances, according to the agency.

Insurance can provide another route to reimbursement, but coverage depends on the policy, Insurance Business Canada reported. Travellers should check the wording of their travel or credit card coverage rather than assume an aviation system failure automatically qualifies.

U.S. operations were largely returning to normal Monday. Reuters reported about 300 cancellations and 1,500 delays as of 9 a.m. Eastern, citing FlightAware, after three days of disruption.