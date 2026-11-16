WHO missed another deadline on its pandemic pathogen deal

On November 13, 2026, World Health Organization member states ended two weeks of talks in Geneva without a final text of the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) annex. It's the last piece of the Pandemic Agreement adopted on May 20, 2025.

The WHO says countries "advanced" the talks and reaffirmed their commitment to finish the annex for the World Health Assembly in May 2027. The agreement can't open for signature until the annex is adopted. The annex would set up a system for rapidly sharing pathogens with pandemic potential and their genetic sequence data, in exchange for "equitable access" to the vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics developed from them.

The original deadline was May 2026. Resolution WHA78.1 told negotiators to bring the annex to that year's assembly. Instead, member states extended the talks to May 2027. Formal rounds resume January 11 to 15, then February 15 to 19 and March 15 to 25.

As reported last November, the PABS annex was the part of the deal most people hadn't heard of, and it was scheduled for a vote in May 2026.

That vote never came.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told delegates that "despite the progress you have made, much work remains," adding: "The deadline is not May. The deadline is the next pandemic, which could arrive at any time."

So what would Canada be signing up for?

Under Article 12, in a pandemic emergency each "participating manufacturer" would give WHO "rapid access targeting 20%" of its real-time production of relevant vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, through legally binding contracts. At least 10% would be donated, and the rest would be reserved at "affordable prices." Who counts as a participating manufacturer is still to be defined in the unfinished annex. Article 22 says nothing in the agreement lets WHO mandate that countries "impose vaccination mandates" or "implement lockdowns."

Canada hasn't signed… yet. In a May 6, 2026 response to a House petition, the health minister's office said Ottawa would "determine whether to sign and ratify" only after the annex is adopted, and that any signed treaty "would be tabled in Parliament."

Don't be fooled, though, because tabling isn't a vote. Under the Policy on Tabling of Treaties in Parliament, a signed treaty sits in the House for at least 21 sitting days before Canada agrees to be bound. MPs can debate it, but cabinet still decides whether to ratify, and the policy allows exceptions when ratification is deemed urgent.

The United States says its withdrawal from WHO took effect on January 22, 2026, and it rejected the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. By contrast, Canada accepted those amendments, and they came into force here on May 19, 2026.

Canadians deserve to know what this deal would bind their country to, and whether the MPs they elect will get a real say, before the next ‘pandemic’ or deal arrives.