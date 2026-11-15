'Back in the office where they belong': BC's new premier calls bureaucrats back
Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson wants most of B.C.'s government workers "back in the office where they belong." David Menzies and Drea Humphrey call it long overdue and common sense.
British Columbia’s incoming premier is being praised for calling on most provincial government employees to return to their offices.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discuss the announcement, questioning why some public servants are still working remotely years after the COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted. They also point to constituency offices that remain closed to the public, leaving residents to rely on voicemail and email to reach their elected representatives.
They also discussed the incoming government’s decision to pause B.C.’s proposed $8.5-billion Massey Tunnel replacement project.
The NDP’s plan has faced years of delays and mounting costs while the Conservatives want to pursue a more practical alternative and save taxpayers money.
The discussion turns to a broader problem with government infrastructure projects: chronic delays, cost overruns and a lack of accountability.
The whole situation is comparable to Ontario’s long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which brings forth the question of why major public projects so often run years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.
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