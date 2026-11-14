Which minister will Carney fire first?

On Friday's Rebel Roundtable, hosts David Menzies and Drea Humphrey asked guest Josh Udall, host of The Elevate Report, about his report titled "The biggest shock of the year would be if Joly gets fired before Lena Diab."

Udall did not hold back on Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab. "I'll just say it. Lena Diab's terrible," he said, adding that she "has made a fool of herself on plenty of occasions in the House of Commons."

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is in worse shape, Udall said. When Stellantis "hit the fan," he said, Prime Minister Mark Carney "decided to leave and let Mélanie Joly take all of the shrapnel." Udall said Joly has been "caught, I would say, lying on multiple occasions trying to cover her tracks."

David said he would not put it past Carney to use Joly as "a sacrificial lamb," and he mocked the prime minister's public shock over Stellantis turning the Brampton plant over to "[Roshel] making military equipment." David's verdict: "You were in on the deal from the get-go."

Drea said the deals themselves are the problem. "When the Liberal government is making these deals with our tax dollars, they're not putting any insurances in that if something does switch, do we get the money back?" She added: "As a journalist, I want to see the contract."

They then played a clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on the roughly 3,000 Stellantis jobs heading to the United States. "What happened to Elbows Up, Mr. Carney?" he asked.

David put part of the blame on former prime minister Justin Trudeau, "the assassin here that deserves some blame," for setting the 2035 all-electric vehicle target, which David called "a pipe dream."

Udall agreed only in part. Trudeau "got the ball rolling," he said, but Carney finished the job, and the Liberals cannot pin it all on Donald Trump. "Let's not get it twisted for one second. The Liberal Party has been trying to kill or has been making moves to kill our manufacturing for a long time before Donald Trump showed up."

A second clip showed Joly saying the Liberal government has sent Stellantis a notice of default. "They have 30 days or else, of course, we'll sue them," she said.

On subsidies, Udall said many "are there to solidify votes and solidify loyalty to whoever is in power."

David raised the Windsor battery plant, where he said 1,500 Korean workers were brought in to build it. "Where the hell is the argument for creating high-paying jobs when you're bringing in foreign nationals to give them a nice paycheck?" Drea said she did not know that, and called the whole thing "lose, lose, lose all around."