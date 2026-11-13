David Knight Legg: Broken borders and broken budgets are Canada's biggest threats

Canada's two biggest problems are broken borders and broken budgets, says Calgary businessman David Knight Legg.

Legg joined Ezra on Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to talk about the federal budget, immigration, Alberta's referendum results and Canada's relationship with the United States.

"The number one form of independence is prosperity," Legg said. "Personal prosperity, prosperity for your family, the ability to invest in the things that matter."

Ezra played a clip of Premier Danielle Smith at Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary, where he asked her when the province would act on the immigration questions that passed in the referendum. Smith said she would prepare a proposal for Alberta to take more control over economic migration, as Quebec has done since 1991.

"My intention is to take the mandate that we've got and implement every single one of those policies," Smith said.

Legg said there seems to be "a gun-shy aspect" to acting on those questions. He said about half of the people who voted to stay in Canada also voted for the limits on immigration, so treating that mandate like the parts of the referendum that failed "is just listening to the wrong voices."

"If you've never paid into or contributed to the system, you need to pay in," he said, pointing out that in many countries newcomers must show they have health insurance before they can use the hospital system.

He pointed to Singapore and Hong Kong as places that welcome people from all over the world, but make them prove themselves before granting permanent residency. "We don't care what your skin colour is or what your background is. We care that you prove yourself as a contributor," he said, describing their approach.

Ezra asked whether Prime Minister Mark Carney is thinking like a Brookfield executive rather than a prime minister, pumping up population numbers even if Canadians get poorer per person. Legg said the problem isn't the raw numbers but the criteria Canada uses to choose who comes.

On the budget, Legg called Ottawa's borrowing "a form of intergenerational theft" and said the interest bill is "already over $60 billion a year."

Ezra also asked about Ontario's auto and steel industries. Legg said Canada is "entirely a supply chain integrated economy with the United States" and that free trade with the U.S. should be "the number one economic priority." He also criticized Ottawa's spending on electric vehicle battery plants and Telesat, and its push for closer ties with the European Union.

Remigration Now! 11,674 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures Canada’s immigration system must put Canadian citizens, Canadian workers and Canadian values first. Temporary foreign workers and international students should be required to leave when their permits expire, citizenship should not be granted to those who support terrorism or reject Canada’s laws and values, and the federal government must reverse the damaging consequences of unchecked mass migration. We call on Canada’s leaders to restore order, enforce the rules, and to protect Canadian jobs and communities. Sign Now Optional email code

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