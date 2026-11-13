Malaysian man jailed three months for 'offensive' Facebook post about Prime Minister Anwar

A Malaysian court jailed a 35-year-old man for three months on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for a Facebook post about the country's prime minister.

Mohamed Shazrin Jamil pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court in Sepang to a charge under section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, according to Bernama, Malaysia's national news agency. The charge said he knowingly created and initiated an offensive post through the Facebook account "Shazrin Kedah" with the intention of causing annoyance to others.

The post was made at about 6:15 p.m. on March 12 and was later viewed at the Cyberjaya headquarters of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the regulator that brought the case. Judge Raja Shahril Anuar Raja Baniamin handed down the sentence, and Shazrin was taken to Kajang Prison.

None of the news reports prints what the post actually said. Utusan Malaysia describes it in its headline as an insult to the prime minister.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab, representing the MCMC, asked for a sentence that would deter the accused and others. Defence counsel Amer Haiqal Mohd Yusof asked for a lighter sentence, saying his client cares for both of his parents, who have health problems. The section carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 (about C$175,000), up to two years in prison, or both.

Shazrin is not the only one. Muhammad Zubair Ismail, a 44-year-old trader from Alor Setar, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 20 before the same judge to a section 233 charge over an allegedly offensive Facebook comment about Anwar. His case is back in court for mention on Nov. 17.

Malaysia amended the Communications and Multimedia Act in December 2024, and the changes took effect on Feb. 11, 2025. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said at the time that section 233 was retained to prevent network misuse, particularly for commercial purposes such as the sale of pornographic and paedophilic content.

Instead, it has now put a man in prison over a Facebook post about a politician. That is where laws against "offensive" communications can lead.