Guelph hires paramedic York Region fired over "concentration camp" Israel post

A paramedic fired by York Region last year over an inflammatory anti-Israel Facebook post is back in uniform, this time with the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service.

In a statement to Rebel News on Friday, the City of Guelph confirmed that Katherine Grzejszczak is on its payroll.

"Katherine is currently employed as a paramedic with the Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service," said Andy Ip, the city's general manager of human resources. "In accordance with established City policy, all new hire candidates undergo reference checks, including one from their most recent employer."

Disgraced paramedic Katherine Grzejszczak, who was fired from York Region Paramedic services, has been quietly hired by Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services @GWParamedic.



Nice to see how other cities will repurpose radicals fired by other municipalities.



Guelph Jews - beware. https://t.co/F2CZUfBu4y pic.twitter.com/ltiLgU9yPq — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) November 12, 2026

Her most recent employer was York Region, which fired her on June 20, 2025, less than 48 hours after a June 19 comment she left under a CUPE Facebook post promoting an anti-Israel rally.

"In the last two years, Israel has bombed Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and now Iran," Grzejszczak wrote. "They are luring starving Palestinian children to their concentration camp food aid depots so they can snipe them dead."

York Region opened an investigation into her "concerning comments on social media" the same day, and she was gone within a day. Grzejszczak, a 15-year veteran and a member of CUPE Ontario's executive board, called her firing an attack on free speech. Her union filed a grievance and vowed to take the fight to arbitration.

So if Guelph checked her reference with York Region, as its own policy requires, city officials would have known exactly why she was fired. They hired her anyway.

Ip would not say whether the city knew about the post, whether her social media history came up in screening, or whether any complaints have been filed since she was hired.

"As this is a personnel matter, the City is unable to comment further out of respect for individual privacy and the confidentiality of the recruitment process," he said.

The hire first came to light this week in a post by X account Leviathan, which accused Guelph of quietly picking up a "disgraced" paramedic York Region had shown the door.

Guelph residents in the middle of a medical emergency could now find her at their door. Taxpayers are entitled to know whether anyone at City Hall thought that through.