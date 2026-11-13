Treasury Board Secretariat contracts carbon removal advocacy charity for $39,550 'backgrounders'

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat has given Carbon Removal Canada, a registered charity that advocates for federal purchases of carbon removal, a $39,550 non-competitive contract to write carbon removal backgrounders for the government, Rebel News can reveal.

The contract, dated July 13, 2026, is listed in the federal proactive disclosure of contracts over $10,000 for the second quarter of 2026-27. A second record in the same batch shows Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) signed an $11,300 contract with the same group on Sept. 29 under the heading "Membership fees."

The Treasury Board record describes the work as "Professional services for the development of carbon dioxide removal technology backgrounders and reporting tools." It lists a non-competitive solicitation, one bid and a limited tendering reason of "None." The contract runs to Dec. 31, 2026.

The NRCan record describes its purchase as "Enrollment in the Coalition." It does not name the coalition.

On March 5, 2026, Carbon Removal Canada launched the Advance Carbon Removal Coalition, which aims to mobilize $100 million for Canadian carbon removal by 2030. The release lists the founding members as the Government of Canada, BMO, ClimeFi, NorthX, RBC, Shopify and Vancity.

"The Government of Canada is proud to participate as a founding member of the Advance Carbon Removal Coalition to strengthen Canada's growing carbon removal sector," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said in the release.

Carbon Removal Canada describes itself as an independent non-profit "accelerating the responsible scale-up of carbon removal technologies through advocating for policy grounded in rigorous research." Its website says it is a registered Canadian charity. According to the team page, its senior director of public affairs, Daniel Kelter, "has previously worked for Members of Parliament as well as hard-to-decarbonize industries like fertilizer and steel."

The charity's October 2026 report lists among its recommendations "Grow federal procurement aggressively," and notes that the "federal government launched one of the world's first Request for Standing Offers to procure" permanent carbon removal.

That procurement flows from a Treasury Board pledge made on Oct. 9, 2024. "The federal government will purchase at least $10 million in carbon removal services between now and 2030 to help reach its goal of net-zero emissions in Government operations by 2050," the department said.

So the department that buys carbon removal has paid the charity pushing for more of those purchases to write its backgrounders on the technology, and a second department has paid to join that charity's coalition.