I visited an American Tim Hortons restaurant. WOW! What a difference!

Recently, I grabbed a cup of coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant.

Do NOT, I REPEAT, do NOT call the cops!

Astute viewers of Rebel News will no doubt recall that I am banned for life from visiting Canadian Tim Hortons stores.

Oh, it’s true, it’s true.

And gracious, that does sound serious, doesn’t it?

Why am I banned, you ask?

Did I do a dine-and-dash?

Did I vandalize a Tims?

Did I assault an employee?

Well, no, no, and no.

Rather, my crime was asking impolite questions to Tim Hortons’ head honchos after they were caught in a bold-faced lie.

Shooting the messenger? Rebel News reporter BANNED FOR LIFE from visiting Tim Hortons!



Just when you think you’ve seen everything, along comes a story about a double-double turning into double trouble…



You may recall our recent reports regarding Tim Hortons. We exposed the… pic.twitter.com/AuduFvQJmp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 6, 2026

As you undoubtedly know, Tim Hortons prefers to hire temporary foreign workers rather than born and bred Canadians these days.

That might be good for the bottom line of parent company Restaurant Brands International. But it’s also a P.R. black eye for Canada’s largest foodservice chain, especially since Tim’s – which is no longer a Canadian company – loves to wrap itself in the Canadian flag.

So it was several months ago that in order to mitigate the damage, Tim Hortons pronounced that it was going to go back to hiring Canadian citizens. That would be such jolly good news – if only it were true.

That’s because Tim’s is STILL making use of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program!

I checked out the federal government’s job board at the time of the announcement and discovered that Tim’s had about 90 positions available under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Oops.

Sure, Tim Hortons loves selling its wares to Canadians. As for hiring Canadians? Nah. Not so much…

Interestingly, my ban only pertains to Canadian Tim Hortons. That’s interesting. RBI is the parent company for all Tim Hortons restaurants. So why am I banned only from the Canadian shops? (I do have a theory for this selective ban; keep reading.)

In any event, I found myself in Niagara Falls, N.Y. recently. I spotted a Tim Hortons, and because I am “legally” allowed to visit this restaurant in the land of the free and the home of the brave, I decided to do so.

Wow! What. A. Difference!

The first thing I noted was that the restaurant was spotless. This included the dining area and the food preparation area.

As for the display case featuring donuts, muffins and Timbits, it was pristine and insect-free.

The bathrooms were, in a word, immaculate. Please check out the video evidence.

Oh, and another thing: the courteous staffers behind the counter? They were all American. Imagine that?

The only sour note I came across was the oversized mural of Tim Horton in which the legendary NHL All-Star was decked out in a Buffalo Sabres uniform. (This is absolute sacrilege for those who identify as Toronto Maple Leafs fans given that Tim Horton spent most of his career with the Leafs back when the team was actually winning Stanley Cups.)

Oh well, nobody’s perfect.

But the bottom line is this: somehow RBI can make its American Tim Hortons business work by hiring American citizens. But apparently, this business model does not work for the company in Canada anymore. Why?

Postscript: my theory re: why I’m not banned from American Tim Hortons stores? Well, in the U.S. there’s this little thingy called the First Amendment. It guarantees freedom of the press, something that is increasingly AWOL in our once great Dominion. Yet, RBI likely knows that calling the police on a reporter for practicing journalism could surely result in a multimillion-dollar First Amendment civil lawsuit. Really, what else could it be?

And so it is that I can grab a cup of Joe at American Tim Hortons shops. But if I attempt to do so in Canada, management will call the police.

Sad.

Come to think of it, I’m actually taking a shine to Tim Horton decked out in a Buffalo Sabres uniform after all…