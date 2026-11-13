Thieves steal Jesus sculpture from B.C. Catholic school

Saint John Paul II Academy is appealing for the return of a cherished Jesus sculpture stolen from its South Surrey grounds at approximately 3 a.m. on November 11, foundation president Silveria Roselli confirmed to Rebel News.

Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz created the artwork depicting Jesus at the Last Supper. Its surrounding empty seats offered students and visitors a place to sit and reflect on their faith. The Jesus figure has been cut away from the installation.

STOLEN: Find the stolen Jesus statue.



Thieves cut it from the Last Supper table at Saint John Paul II Academy in South on Remembrance Day.



Send tips to Surrey Police Service: 604-599-0502



File report to come at Rebel News. pic.twitter.com/oaiSMNSLVc — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 13, 2026

“This sculpture was more than a work of art. It was a gift to our students and our whole community, and it invited people to pause and reflect on the presence of Jesus,” said academy society board chair Dr. Joseph King in a statement provided to Rebel News.

King, who donated the sculpture, expressed hope that it could still be recovered.

“We are deeply saddened by its disappearance but remain hopeful it can be returned. We ask anyone who may know where it is to help bring it home,” he said.

In response to questions from Rebel News, Roselli appealed directly to whoever took the sculpture.

“To whoever took it, we simply ask that you find it in your heart to return it. Our faith teaches us forgiveness, mercy, and redemption, and we remain hopeful that this beautiful symbol of Christ’s love will find its way home,” she wrote.

The B.C. Catholic reported that Roselli described the community's grief as feeling “like a death in the family.”

She confirmed to Rebel News that police are investigating, adding that the school has no confirmed information about a motive and does not wish to speculate.

The Academy is asking anyone who saw the sculpture being removed, was offered it for sale, or knows where it is to share that information directly with Surrey Police Service.

The school cautions the public not to approach anyone suspected of involvement.