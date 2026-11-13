Doerkson Calls Bureaucrats Back, Liberals continue mass immigration | Rebel Roundup

About this Episode

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey host this Friday's Rebel Roundup, joined by The Elevate Report. Incoming B.C. premier Lorne Doerkson wants most government workers back in the office, while Ottawa fast-tracks up to 100,000 more permanent residents even as young Canadians struggle to find work. Plus, the Stellantis fallout, Mark Carney's "single creed" remark, and David's lawsuit against the OLG.

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