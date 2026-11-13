Liberal government gives Oxfam-Québec $122,000 to develop 'feminist and ecological policy recommendations'

The Liberal government has granted Oxfam-Québec $121,980 to assess Quebec’s “decarbonized economy” through “a care and gender lens” and develop “feminist and ecological policy recommendations,” according to a federal grants record Rebel News found.

The grant, titled “Healing the Future: Valuing the Care Economy in Quebec’s Socio-Ecological Transition,” comes from Women and Gender Equality Canada, which Minister Rechie Valdez leads. It runs from August 14, 2026, to June 30, 2028.

The record says the project “will focus on investments in a decarbonized economy that supports female-dominated sectors,” with the organization to “collect data and develop a methodological framework to assess the economic transition through a care and gender lens.”

Oxfam-Québec will also “convene meetings to validate progress and findings, adjust strategic directions, jointly determine priorities, and collaboratively develop feminist and ecological policy recommendations,” the record continues. It ends with “engagement activities with public-sector stakeholders to support the integration of the project’s findings into public policy.”

Oxfam-Québec’s care work campaign page says “Miser sur le travail de soin, c’est créer des emplois sobres en carbone,” which translates as investing in care work means creating low-carbon jobs.

On November 5, 2025, the day after the Liberals tabled their first budget, Oxfam-Québec declared “Le budget fédéral 2025 creuse les inégalités,” meaning the 2025 federal budget deepens inequality.

Ottawa is also the charity’s biggest funder. Oxfam-Québec’s annual report for the year ending March 31, 2025, shows total revenue of about $40.9 million, of which $30.3 million, or about 74 per cent, came from Global Affairs Canada for partnership, bilateral and humanitarian aid.

The grant record names no approving official.