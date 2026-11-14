Gold under $4,000? The price on your screen isn't the whole story | Presented by Guildhall Wealth

Gold just slipped below US$4,000 an ounce and silver below US$50. On paper, that looks like a sell signal. But the price on your screen doesn't tell the full story.

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia look at the gap between paper and physical metal. For every real ounce of silver, roughly 400 paper ounces are trading.

Plus, they show you what holding real wealth looks like, from a one-ounce gold bar to a 100-ounce silver bar.

Meanwhile, central banks bought about 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter alone, more than they were buying five years ago at much lower prices.

If the paper price keeps falling while central banks keep buying, which price do you trust?

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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