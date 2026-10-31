Silver's down by half since January. Is it a gift? | Presented by Guildhall Wealth

Silver is down roughly 50% since January. Is that a warning sign, or a gift?

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia make the case that silver's pullback is a buying opportunity. If you loved silver at $100, you should be ecstatic at $50.

They also take apart this week's viral "mercury into gold" headlines, and the catch most of the posts conveniently left out.

Meanwhile, silver ETF holdings just hit their highest level since prices were $30 lower. And with the Bank of Canada raising rates in a no-growth economy, Jerry and Jeremy explain why Canadians are paying for inflation twice.

Gold and silver can't go to zero. The question is whether you'll buy the sale.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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