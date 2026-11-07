Paraguayans woke up locked out of their bank. Could it happen in Canada? | Presented by Guildhall Wealth

Customers of ueno bank in Paraguay woke up this week unable to touch their accounts, their cards or their banking app. The bank serves roughly 60% of the country, and the central bank has taken control.

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia ask how safe your money really is in a digital financial system. They cover bank freezes, AI-powered crypto hacks, and the server outages that can lock you out without anyone stealing a cent.

Plus, they unpack Canada's new federal budget: $1.37 trillion in debt and about $60 billion a year in interest. That works out to roughly $165 million a day.

With debt that size, can we expect more money printing to further weaken the loonie?

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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