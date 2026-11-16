Canadian interest in U.S. travel rebounds as border trips rise

More Canadian travellers are planning U.S. trips, with 47 per cent expecting to visit within a year, up from 39 per cent in April 2025, according to Longwoods International’s October survey.

That eight-percentage-point increase comes as actual crossings continue recovering. Statistics Canada’s November 12 release recorded 1,880,915 Canadian-resident return trips from the United States by air and automobile in October, up three per cent from a year earlier.

The figures update a trend reported by Rebel News last month, when September data showed approximately 1.9 million Canadian return trips, up 6.8 per cent year over year, with travel still substantially below 2024 levels.

October marked the seventh consecutive month of annual growth. Automobile return trips rose 2.2 per cent and air trips increased 5.6 per cent from October 2025. They remained 29 per cent and 19.6 per cent below October 2024, respectively.

Longwoods also found that 18 per cent of Canadian travellers had cancelled U.S. trips during the previous six months, down from 23 per cent in its October 2025 survey.

Among those without plans to visit in the next year, 70 per cent said improved political relations would make them more likely to go; 40 per cent cited a more favourable exchange rate. Longwoods surveyed 1,000 Canadian adults from October 5 to 8.

The two sources measure different things: Longwoods tracks intentions, while Statistics Canada counts completed return trips, including repeat visits by the same person. Survey plans cannot be treated as confirmed bookings or added to the border totals.

Statistics Canada cautions that expanding NEXUS Highway coverage affects comparisons with earlier years. Its October numbers are preliminary, with complete counts scheduled for December 21. U.S. residents’ trips to Canada also increased, rising 8.1 per cent to approximately 1.5 million in October, according to the federal agency.