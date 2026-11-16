Toronto’s Fine Cotton Factory is shifting some fabric processing to American contractors and planning U.S. production, as newly released figures show Canadian manufacturing sales volumes weakened in September.

The textile maker produces fabrics for clothing, mattresses and bedding, with roughly half its sales tied to American buyers. Tariffs reaching 50 per cent on some products caused customers to postpone orders and draw down inventories, executive vice-president Skip Kann told The Canadian Press in a November 11 report.

Orders are beginning to recover, but the company is sending unfinished fabric south for further processing to reduce exposure to tariffs on finished goods. Kann plans a U.S. warehouse, followed by equipment purchases and production early in 2027. He said a new trade agreement or tariff removal might not reverse those plans.

The latest national figures, released by Statistics Canada on November 13, cover September rather than November.

Manufacturing sales were essentially unchanged from August at $80.2 billion. After adjusting for price changes, though, they fell 1.5 per cent, the largest monthly drop since January.

Without adjusting for prices, sales remained 10.9 per cent above September 2025. Primary metal sales dropped 9.5 per cent from August’s record, while wood products fell seven per cent. Those figures describe sector-wide sales, rather than the number of factories or jobs moving abroad.

Rebel News reported on the Stelco dispute in October, when Industry Minister Mélanie Joly threatened to enforce Cleveland-Cliffs’ takeover commitments as up to 500 Canadian workers faced potential layoffs.

On November 13, Stelco announced it would restart Hamilton finishing operations and recall all 175 workers temporarily laid off there, effective December 1, after securing sufficient customer commitments. It also pledged retroactive standard wages for the layoff period.

That recall covers only the 175 Hamilton workers, not the broader potential layoff figure of up to 500 reported in October.