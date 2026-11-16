Trade war pushes Ontario brewer to consider U.S. production

Ontario brewer Collective Arts is considering making some beer in the United States as tariffs and alcohol restrictions disrupt a market that accounts for nearly one-fifth of its business.

Chief executive Matt Johnston told Bloomberg, in a report The Business Times republished in November, that tariffs and boycotts had forced the company to reconsider its U.S. business.

U.S. production is one option. Johnston also described directing investment toward Canada and other export markets. He said the company is diversifying its products, including non-alcoholic beer and other beverages, to reduce dependence on individual markets.

The barriers for producers run in both directions. Ontario’s LCBO says American products remain unavailable through its stores and website until the provincial government directs it to resume normal business. Wholesale customers, including grocery stores, bars and restaurants, cannot order new U.S. products, although they may sell existing inventory.

Rebel News reported in July that Ontario’s moratorium on U.S. products in LCBO stores was part of what prompted President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the fight on a Rebel Roundup livestream.

President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed restrictions of its own. A White House fact sheet says import bans on certain Canadian alcoholic beverages took effect September 29. The administration described the measures as a response to Canadian restrictions on American commerce.

American breweries also face higher packaging costs. In an August analysis, the Brewers Association said tariffs on imported aluminum can raise U.S. market prices even for domestically manufactured cans containing recycled metal. It said small breweries have limited ability to avoid or absorb those increases.

The Canadian Craft Brewers Association has urged governments to strengthen the domestic industry.

In an August statement, it named updating the federal beer excise tax rules as its top federal priority and encouraged consumers to support independent Canadian breweries. The association said Canada’s nearly 1,200 independent craft breweries support local jobs and buy from Canadian suppliers throughout the country.

The Bloomberg report identifies no selected U.S. facility, production start date or Canadian plant closure.