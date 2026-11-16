Tens of thousands of Quebec students went on strike this week, and Friday's protest in downtown Montreal ended in tear gas.

We were on the ground, without a security team, wearing a small microphone and staying discreet to document what happened.

The week began with an evening protest with an anarcho-Marxist flavour: Antifa slogans, anti-police messages and signs against the Parti Québécois, Quebec's new government.

The main group behind the strike is the CRUES, a radical student union coalition. To promote Friday's event, it posted an image of a masked militant armed with a slingshot. Another group, the Revolutionary Student Front, uses a logo of a fist holding a crowbar in front of a red star. On Instagram, it describes itself as an autonomous organization of communist and anarchist students.

The march left Victoria Square in the early afternoon. Police say a demonstrator broke a window, damaged a vehicle and fired a firework at an officer, and the protest was declared illegal. Rocks and other projectiles were thrown. Riot officers charged the crowd and used tear gas. The SPVM reported eight acts of mischief against buildings and vehicles, and three arrests.

The demand heard most often was paid mandatory internships. During the election campaign, the Parti Québécois promised paid internships in public-sector health, social services and teaching.

The movement's slogans came straight from France, where high school student movements have led to riots, looting, blockades and even arson on public infrastructure. At Montreal rallies supporting the French students, flags of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon's far-left party, could be seen.