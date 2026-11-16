If you plan to rent a house (or part of one) in Mississauga, Ont., renters beware: many landlords, typically Hindu and Muslim, are insisting you follow their cultural or religious beliefs. Otherwise, you will be disqualified as a potential tenant.

We recently met up with Rohan. (This is not his real name. Tenants who came forward to Rebel News about this practice did so anonymously, as they feared repercussions from their landlords and even their communities.)

Originally from India, Rohan rents a house along with other tenants. The landlord, who is Hindu, insists that the tenants cannot eat beef or drink alcohol. Otherwise, they face eviction.

This is not a one-off. Rebel News visited Facebook Marketplace and discovered dozens of properties listed for rent in which landlords demand adherence to certain cultural and religious practices.

Some ads require tenants to be vegetarians – or even vegans – in order to be considered.

Rohan notes that these practices are illegal. If a tenant has access to his or her own kitchen and bathroom, a landlord cannot mandate dietary restrictions. But he says many newcomers acquiesce to these demands because they do not know the law and the province’s human rights legislation.

They are also fearful of eviction given that rental properties are scarce these days – likely because of the unsustainable immigration levels under the policies of the Mark Carney Liberals.

Rohan also mentions his friend, Jill (not her real name). He says Jill is a white Christian in her twenties who is currently renting a basement apartment in Mississauga. The landlord is Muslim, and the “rules” of residing in the apartment are posted on a wall. It’s as though tenants in this house are being governed under sharia law. Examples: no pork, no alcohol, no pets. As well, if Jill wants to have a male friend visit, she must receive the landlord’s permission in advance. And the visitor must leave the property no later than 10 p.m.

This landlord also conducts surprise inspections. Rohan says this is offside, as a landlord must give a tenant 24 hours’ notice before entering the premises.

At the end of the day, this imposition of cultural and religious beliefs on tenants is outrageous, egregious and unlawful. We are living in Canada in the 21st century, and the rules of tenancy are governed by the Landlord and Tenant Board and the Ontario Human Rights Commission. As such, forced adherence to religious and cultural beliefs is against the law. Yet it is being tolerated.

Indeed, Rohan says his goal in coming forward with his story is to make tenants aware that they do not have to abide by a landlord’s cultural and religious beliefs. And if they refuse to do so, the law is on their side.

He added that he reached out to mainstream media outlets with this story. But the government-funded media was not interested.

We wonder why…