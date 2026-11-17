More than 8,000 Canadians have signed Rebel News' petition at CanadiansForAFreeIran.com. All 56 pages are now in the mail to Prime Minister Mark Carney's office in Ottawa.

The campaign began in January, weeks after an uprising broke out across Iran demanding the end of the Islamic Republic after 47 years. The regime cut the internet and opened fire on protesters. Ottawa's response was muted, and most mainstream media looked away.

Since then, I have covered the community's push to be heard. Around 100,000 people filled Yonge Street in Richmond Hill. As many as 200,000 marched from Dundas Square to Queen's Park, with zero incidents reported by police. On February 14, an estimated half a million turned out for Toronto's largest protest ever.

Three minutes of the MASSIVE CROWD of Iranians and supporters in Toronto yesterday, waving the Lion and Sun flag, the Canadian flag, and the Israeli and American flags. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 🇮🇱 🇺🇸



Over 500,000 people took to the streets.



FREEDOM FOR IRAN NOW!pic.twitter.com/M3dnN0dqCr — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) February 15, 2026

Recognition has been harder to come by. Richmond Hill and Vaughan raised Iran's Lion and Sun flag, while Toronto City Hall rejected the application three times. In March, demonstrators stood in freezing rain outside Carney's office twice, asking for free internet funding for Iranians, support for the democratic opposition, and the removal of IRGC members from Canada. In April, 6,000 more marched on Parliament Hill.

The prime minister said little about any of it. Then on October 28, he issued a joint statement with the UAE describing three Persian Gulf islands as occupied, which angered the community.

🇮🇷'Mark Carney, shame on you!': Toronto's Iranian community rallies against PM over UAE statement



Toronto protesters say the prime minister has no business questioning Iran's territorial integrity while ignoring the Iranian people's struggle for freedom.



Toronto's Iranian… pic.twitter.com/fBcRQtumxa — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 4, 2026

The petition asks leaders at every level to speak forcefully against the regime, support Iranians' fight for democracy and human rights, and confront the tyrants in Tehran on the world stage. Carney has said Canada will not join the military campaign. The people outside his office weren't asking for troops. They wanted a clear position.

Pressure has worked before. In April, an IRGC-linked official granted a permit for the FIFA Congress was turned back after the community raised the alarm.

IRGC-linked official granted entry to Canada



An official linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terrorist organization in Canada, was recently granted entry into the country as a temporary resident.https://t.co/2P2Jb5TwSH — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 29, 2026

This is a Canadian issue. The IRGC is a listed terrorist entity whose forces shot down Flight PS752, killing 55 Canadian citizens. Iranians who fled the regime keep warning that its supporters are here.

This is the first delivery, and more will follow. If you haven't signed, add your name at CanadiansForAFreeIran.com and share it with someone who hasn't.