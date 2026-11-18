Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's dairy fund has committed $18 million to Saputo Dairy Products Canada G.P. to expand a milk ingredients plant, Rebel News can reveal. Its parent company took in more than $17 billion in revenue in its last fiscal year.

The commitment turns up in the department's disclosure of grants and contributions for the second quarter of 2026-27, with an agreement start date of Sept. 1, 2026. We couldn't find a government news release, a Canadian Dairy Commission notice or a Saputo announcement about it, and no other outlet appears to have reported it.

The record lists the recipient at an address in Georgetown, Ont., with the agreement running to March 31, 2030. The project is called "Manufacturing of Milk Ingredients," and a note on the file says it "is funded and managed by the Canadian Dairy Commission." The stated goal is "to expand an existing dairy processing facility to facilitate the processing and utilization of all milk components."

The money comes from the Dairy Innovation and Investment Fund, which Ottawa rolled out in September 2023. The department's backgrounder says the fund gives processors "non-repayable contributions to help the dairy sector better manage the structural surplus of solids non-fat in Canada," and caps each project at $75 million.

The Canadian Dairy Commission puts the fund's budget at up to $333 million through March 31, 2033. Its applicant guide says projects are assessed by "CDC internal and external experts," an independent review committee recommends approval or rejection, and "The Government of Canada retains discretion to determine" what gets funded.

The recipient's parent, Saputo Inc., reported on June 4 that it brought in $17.551 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026, with net earnings of $672 million. Carl Colizza is the company's president and CEO.

The disclosure doesn't name the official who signed off. The commission's chairperson, Jennifer Hayes, a third-generation farmer from Shigawake, Que., was first named chair in December 2021 under then agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau. Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald reappointed her for another four years starting Dec. 23, 2025. Benoit Basillais is the commission's CEO.

Supply management already shields the dairy industry from foreign competition and keeps milk prices high for Canadians. Now taxpayers are also on the hook for $18 million, none of it repayable, to help the Canadian arm of a multibillion-dollar company expand a plant, and nobody announced it.