Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged up to $560 million over four years to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a Brazil-led fund to protect tropical forests. He announced it in Manila on Nov. 15 after meeting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast Asian leaders.

The money is a loan drawn from climate funding Canada had already promised. Ottawa says it is part of a commitment to give developing countries more than $13 billion in climate finance by 2031.

On Rebel News's daily livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies tore into the pledge, with Sheila calling it “a big wealth transfer from western countries to the developing world under the guise of climate change.”

Sheila covered the COP30 climate conference in Belém, Brazil, last year. “I'll start caring about the rainforest when you people do, because it is quite literally a river of garbage,” she said.

WE CAUGHT THEM! UN climate elites dumped their conference garbage on a poor Brazilian neighbourhood



The United Nations has been dumping its construction waste from conference facilities in a vulnerable community.



READ MORE: https://t.co/bV1NGaY0lc pic.twitter.com/3ULxTKwP4y — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2025

She described tracking down a highway cut through the rainforest ahead of the conference, a park running with raw sewage, and “rebar trees” decorated with plastic flowers that went up after real trees were cleared for the event. The dignitaries, she said, didn't even stay in Belém because of the city's sanitation problems. They slept on cruise ships docked well out of town.

“When I was in Brazil, I joked that if we took the 50,000 people who flew here and gave them a garbage bag and sent them into the city of Belém and said, ‘Don't come back until it's full,’ that would have done more for the environment than any of these wealth transfer programs,” she said.

David raised claims that companies tied to Brookfield Asset Management, the firm Carney chaired before entering politics, have been involved in deforestation in the Amazon. “On one hand we're part of the problem. On the other hand, with your tax dollars, mind you, we're throwing more than half a billion at this problem,” he said.

Sheila said that given the choice between “protecting a tree and feeding a human being,” she would choose feeding people “every day of the week.” She pointed out that cattle on the Prairies do the work the bison herds once did, tilling and reseeding the land.

David took aim at Western activists who enjoy big farms and a meat industry at home but want Brazilians to go without, preserving the rainforest “at the expense of the people that actually live in that part of the planet.”