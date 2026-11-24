The family of Danny Tommo says he won't be home for Christmas, and that probation officers have laid out release conditions they call "completely over the top."

In a post on X on Tuesday signed "Shae," one of Tommo's children says the family is "devastated" by the length of his sentence and had hoped he would be out before Christmas. The post says the separation has had a "massive emotional effect" on the younger children.

Important update on my dad, Danny Tommo.



As a family, we are devastated with the length of the sentence he received. We were hoping he would be out before Christmas. Now, knowing he won’t be released until sometime in the New Year, has deeply saddened us, especially my younger… — Danny Tommo (@RealDannyTommo) November 24, 2026

As Rebel News reported, Tommo, whose legal name is Daniel Thomas, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Nov. 20 to 15 months in prison, followed by 12 months of supervision, for criminal damage to an empty migrant dinghy. He had pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 after the Crown dropped a charge of recklessly endangering life.

The post says Tommo met with probation on Thursday, the day before sentencing, and was told what conditions he would face on release. According to the post, he would be barred from returning to the family home and housed in approved premises out of the area, known as a tag house. He would be given a new name, fitted with a GPS tag and barred from the internet altogether.

The list continues: no social meetings or public events, including church, and no work. He would have to sign in at a police station three times a day, could not have a car without approval, and could not communicate with any organization. Any breach would send him straight back to prison.

Even after release, the post says, Tommo "can't return home" and would "effectively be made a ghost with a new name." The family is asking for help to have the conditions reviewed before he is freed, and says it now expects he cannot come home to his children and newborn until the end of 2027.

Tommo's wife was expecting the couple's fifth child within weeks when he was sentenced. On Monday's Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said he will visit Tommo in prison and report back on how he is being treated.

Rebel News viewers have crowdfunded Tommo's legal defence.