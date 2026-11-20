Daniel Thomas, known to his supporters as Danny Tommo, was sentenced Friday at Portsmouth Crown Court to 15 months in prison for criminal damage to a migrant dinghy in the English Channel.

Tommo appeared by video from HMP Winchester, where he has been held since his arrest in September. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to one count of damaging property after the Crown dropped the far more serious charge of recklessly endangering life.

The court was shown Tommo's seven-minute livestream of the incident. Prosecutor Joel Smith KC told the court the migrants had already been taken onto another boat when Tommo stabbed the dinghy.

TOMMO SENTENCED TO 15 months in prison for stabbing a migrant dinghy with no migrants on it. He will miss the birth of his fifth child. To support his legal fees visit https://t.co/B9kJNQePch. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 20, 2026

Defence lawyer Simon Pentol KC said the dinghy made it back to France without sinking and was later destroyed by French authorities, so the value of the damage was never established. He called the act "performative activism" and asked for three months, which would have amounted to time served.

Judge Newton Price called Tommo a "publicity seeker" and said committing the offence while on bail and interfering with Border Force made it worse. He said he would have imposed 20 months after a trial but cut it to 15, followed by 12 months of supervision, with credit for the eight weeks Tommo has already served.

Tommo's wife is expecting their fifth child within weeks, and he is likely to miss the birth. He still faces a separate charge of refusing to give police the PIN to his phone, which he denies.

Rebel News viewers have crowdfunded his legal defence, which is being handled by the legal team that represented Tommy Robinson.