Article by Rebel News staff.

Danny Tommo is back in court, and Rebel News is reporting live on the hearing, which is taking place at Portsmouth Crown Court and starts at 9 a.m. ET.

Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, pleaded guilty November 12 to criminal damage over a migrant dinghy in the English Channel. He has been in custody since his arrest in September.

Sheila Gunn Reid will post updates from the court as they happen.

Follow along below for live updates from Portsmouth Crown Court.

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Rebel News is paying Danny's legal fees and helping his family cover the rent while he is in custody.

If you want independent reporting from inside the courtroom and Danny's family looked after, please chip in.