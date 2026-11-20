LIVE UPDATES: Danny Tommo back in court in Portsmouth
Sheila Gunn Reid is reporting live as Danny Tommo returns to the dock at Portsmouth Crown Court.
Article by Rebel News staff.
Danny Tommo is back in court, and Rebel News is reporting live on the hearing, which is taking place at Portsmouth Crown Court and starts at 9 a.m. ET.
Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, pleaded guilty November 12 to criminal damage over a migrant dinghy in the English Channel. He has been in custody since his arrest in September.
Sheila Gunn Reid will post updates from the court as they happen.
Follow along below for live updates from Portsmouth Crown Court.
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Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila