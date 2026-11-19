The Carney government can't say how many babies born in Canada to parents with no status, or only temporary status, became Canadian citizens in recent years.

Conservative MP Vincent Neil Ho of Richmond Hill South put the question to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in order paper question Q-1506, and the answer was tabled November 18.

Ho asked how many citizenships were granted in each of the last three years to children of parents who were neither citizens nor permanent residents, broken down by the parents' country of citizenship. IRCC gave no number. It said it "does not track" births to parents with temporary status, because birth registration is a provincial or territorial responsibility.

The only data the department offered is a study it did with Statistics Canada of hospital deliveries outside Quebec, covering 2007–08 to 2017–18 and published in 2023. IRCC said "more recent data is not currently available" to update it.

The latest figure the Liberal government can offer is eight years old and leaves out Quebec.

Any child born in Canada becomes a citizen automatically, whatever the parents' status, the response confirms, and has since the Citizenship Act of 1947. The exception is children of people with diplomatic privileges and immunities.

In the United States, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on June 30 that President Donald Trump's executive order ending automatic citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and temporary visitors was unlawful.