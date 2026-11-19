New Canadian Dental Care Plan applications that did not match the Social Insurance Registry rose nearly eightfold in a year, and the Liberal government says it does not track how many people were refused because of data errors.

Conservative MP Alex Ruff of Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound asked about it in order paper question Q-1509, and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) answered November 18.

New applications that didn't match the Social Insurance Registry went from 20,185 in 2024–25 to 159,186 in 2025–26.

Applications that didn't match Canada Revenue Agency data rose from 76,248 to 100,001 over the same period. A CRA mismatch makes an applicant ineligible until they fix the record and apply again. The figures count mismatched applications, not people who were ultimately denied coverage.

ESDC said it does not track how many applications are refused because of data errors.

MPs' offices sent the department 2,901 inquiries about the dental plan in the first year and 4,456 in the second, though ESDC says it cannot say how many involved a data mismatch. The department received 15,834 delegate documents in the first year and 14,787 in the second.

People acting under a power of attorney cannot apply for someone else online or in person. They can apply by phone, but only after their papers are recorded, which can take up to six weeks.