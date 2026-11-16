David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Rebel News' David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid host today's Rebel Roundup, starting with Hillary Clinton calling Mark Carney "maybe" the leader of the free world while he hands up to $560 million to Brazil's rainforest fund and lines up for a photo with Putin.

Meanwhile, the Liberals are moving to cut off debate on Bill C-41, their latest MAID expansion, as an American cancer patient says Canada offered her MAID information before she ever saw an oncologist.

Plus, Carney flirts with Chinese car plants, Blacklock's says Ottawa hid its real immigration numbers, and tensions keep rising on Toronto's streets.

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