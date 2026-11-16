Hillary Crowns Carney, Liberals Gag the MAID Debate, $560M for Brazil's Trees | Rebel Roundup
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Rebel News' David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid host today's Rebel Roundup, starting with Hillary Clinton calling Mark Carney "maybe" the leader of the free world while he hands up to $560 million to Brazil's rainforest fund and lines up for a photo with Putin.
Meanwhile, the Liberals are moving to cut off debate on Bill C-41, their latest MAID expansion, as an American cancer patient says Canada offered her MAID information before she ever saw an oncologist.
Plus, Carney flirts with Chinese car plants, Blacklock's says Ottawa hid its real immigration numbers, and tensions keep rising on Toronto's streets.
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COMMENTS
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Allan Young commented 2026-11-16 17:18:17 -0500 FlagSave the Rain forest’s; we understand this/that; with species of plants animals& insects offering cures & break through’s in medicine !
Nark Carney just sent here Nov, 2026 how many $Billion of CANADIAN TAX DOLLAR’s to Brazil ? YET; the same canadian Gov’t massacred a huge flock of Ostriches there in BC; GOVERNMENT showing their might of authority only !
When these same ancient Ostriches were even sought for their genetic toughness & ability to fight off disease and survive.
Same Gov’t/ disconnected BRAIN’s or LACK THERE OF ?
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-11-16 15:54:20 -0500Let’s not forget that Idi Amin used to consider himself the most powerful man on earth. How’d that work out for him?
The Hildebeast can be described in the same terms that Katie Hopkins uses when she refers to Britain in her video commentaries.
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Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-11-16 13:22:24 -0500Anyone who puts any credibility or time of thought in Hillary Clinton’s comments has a huge problem with critical thinking!!
This link is full of honest authentic observations and thinking! Take time for an amazing read!!
https://thequillstrikes.substack.com/p/whose-free-world?r=15itu6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email