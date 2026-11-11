Alberta Now eyes Poilievre's riding, UCP gags riding presidents, Doctors warn Smith | Buffalo Roundtable

Tamara Lich and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by former Alberta MLA Drew Barnes for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Drew Barnes, who has started Alberta Now, a new federal party for Alberta

Today, we're looking at Alberta Now and the independence fight. The Western Standard reports that the party is hoping to build support in Pierre Poilievre's riding of Battle River-Crowfoot as it moves to register as a federal party. CBC's Jason Markusoff reports that the UCP is asking all 87 of its riding presidents to sign an NDA saying they'll "respect and abide by" the independence referendum's results, and that some presidents don't want to.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith's health care and spending headaches. The Breakdown AB says emergency ward doctor Raj Sherman believes health-care chaos could cost Smith and the UCP the next election. The Western Standard reports the UCP government is considering an American health-care billing system, which it denies would amount to privatization. Global News reports on scrutiny of an Alberta government delegation's tour of Kentucky bourbon distilleries, and on a proposed 15% property tax increase in Calgary's 2027 budget.

And finally, we'll focus on jobs, immigration and free speech out West as Conservative MP Michelle Rempel says young Canadians have put out hundreds of resumes and still struggling to find work.

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