China's police in Canada? Even the NDP wants answers

The findings of a new investigative report on Chinese police monitoring stations in Canada, released by the Spain-based human rights group Safeguard Defenders, have prompted Vancouver East NDP MP Jenny Kwan to speak out.

"These allegations warrant immediate attention," Kwan wrote in a Nov. 6 open letter to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Foreign Influence Commissioner Anton Boegman.

Safeguard Defenders' report, released Nov. 6, alleges that at least 18 Chinese overseas associations in Canada are acting as police monitoring stations. In 2022, the group found five.

In October 2022, Rebel News's David Menzies went to the address of one of the alleged Markham stations. Nobody came to the door.

"The Canadian government has an obligation to verify the report's findings, determine whether these operations are active in Canada, and establish whether individuals or organizations are facilitating activities on behalf of the Chinese government that constitute foreign interference, intimidation or coercion," Kwan continued.

"If confirmed, these findings would raise serious questions about the effectiveness of Canada's existing response and whether sufficient legal and enforcement mechanisms are in place to prevent these activities from continuing."

According to the report, Canada is far from the only country affected. It counts nearly 1,250 of these liaison points in at least 91 countries, run under the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department.

Anandasangaree told CTV the report's findings "are allegations and have not been investigated." China's embassy flatly denied the claims, saying there is no such thing as "so-called 'Chinese overseas police stations.'"

The RCMP ended its two-year investigation into two alleged Chinese police stations in Quebec in September 2025 without laying charges. The centres have denied any wrongdoing.

In March 2023, Rebel News also asked people in Montreal's Chinatown about the two alleged stations.

Embassies are responsible for educating their own community groups, the Liberal minister has said, and compliance is up to Foreign Influence Commissioner Anton Boegman.

As of Nov. 9, the commissioner's registry listed just five entries for the whole country, and none is a Chinese community association.