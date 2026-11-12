Carney cries betrayal, Liberals defend mass immigration, China's police in Canada | Rebel Roundup
Lise Merle and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Lise Merle and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the fallout from Stellantis's sale of its Brampton plant. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney called the sale a "betrayal," then a "partial solution" the next day. CTV reports, citing sources, that the Liberal government was involved in the sale talks, and that Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the prime minister that Chinese EV kits must not be assembled at the plant.
Plus, Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab says permanent resident admissions will stay at 380,000 a year for the next three years, and that a time-limited measure will help workers already in Canada become permanent residents. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon say the levels are higher than under Justin Trudeau.
And finally, Rebel News reports that Beijing's alleged police stations in Canada have jumped from five to 18, with no charges laid. We also look at Carney's comments on China ahead of his meeting with Xi, and former national security adviser Jody Thomas on whether Canadians can trust U.S. intelligence.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live