Smith's Conservative victory lap, Youth arrested for ISIS support, Bloc targets oil | Buffalo Roundtable

Tamara Lich and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the arrest of a 17-year-old Alberta youth on a terrorism-related offence after he allegedly corresponded with online accounts associated with ISIS.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith takes a victory lap on what she calls Alberta's conservative wins and says there's no way she'll let Brussels make policy for Alberta, even as a new poll shows her approval rating has dropped to 39%.

And finally, former federal Opposition leader Stockwell Day joins us to talk about the federal oil tanker ban, oil exports through B.C., and the Bloc Québécois demand to end oil and gas subsidies in Thursday's federal budget.

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