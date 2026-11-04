Smith's new law arrives too late for this teacher

A Grande Prairie teacher could lose her job over two words, and Premier Danielle Smith's new law protecting professionals' speech won't cover her until January.

Amy Davidson replied "Hear, hear." to a Sept. 30 post from People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. Her division's deputy superintendent of human resources then sent her a letter, which she refused to accept. She was left without a class assignment on the Thanksgiving Monday.

"I'm currently being paid but not teaching," she said, in a Rebel News report.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup, host Lise Merle said that after a fact-finding meeting with Davidson, her union and her lawyer, the division recommended she lose the ability to teach in Alberta. The division does not comment on personnel matters. A letter reported by CBC called "residential school denialism" "unacceptable." Lise noted that a 2021 radar survey identified potential sites in Kamloops but no excavation has been done.

"How can two words cause you to completely lose your job?" co-host Scarlett Grace asked. "It sounds like she tweeted two words, and this is what happened to her."

Alberta's Regulated Professions Neutrality Act took effect Sept. 1, 2026 for most regulated professions, according to the Alberta government. Teachers aren't covered until Jan. 4, 2027, and health professionals until Aug. 10, 2027. Lise said that puts Davidson on the wrong side of the timing.

The hosts also took up Elections Alberta.

Lise said the agency has told the government it can't run an election on the fixed 2027 date with the redrawn boundaries. Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure recommended keeping the existing boundaries for 2027, or extending the fixed date if the maps can't be finalized, the Western Standard reported.

Lise said NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi calls the redraw gerrymandering.

Scarlett said she wants governments to "hold other government agencies feet to the fire." Lise said Justice Minister Mickey Amery has written a letter saying the election goes ahead on the fixed date.

Rebel Roundup streams live Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.