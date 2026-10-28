Leadership Review Revolt, Smith DEI pushback, Pipeline battle | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are live for the Buffalo Roundtable livestream! Join us every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET for a Western Canada panel discussion on the top stories in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined on this week's Buffalo Roundtable by panellists Mark Milke of the Aristotle Foundation and Calgary business adviser Kirk Lubimov to discuss the pushback against Alberta's ban on DEI hiring and its impact on the provincial economy.

Plus, we'll look at a fifth United Conservative Party riding board voting for a leadership review as Danielle Smith looks to keep her position as premier after the referendum.

And finally, there's a renewed battle over the BC tanker ban and push for a West Coast pipeline after the BC Conservatives won last weekend's election.

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