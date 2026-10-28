BREAKING: Tommy Robinson found guilty

Tommy Robinson has just been found guilty.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London convicted him today on two counts of harassment causing fear of violence. The complainants were two Daily Mail journalists — paparazzi who didn’t like Tommy photographing them, like they photographed him.

It took the jury eleven and a half hours, and even then it wasn’t unanimous. The verdict was 10 to 2.

You’ll remember how this started. In July 2024, the day before the Southport murders, Tommy flew to Cyprus for a family holiday. While the riots were raging back home, the Daily Mail decided he was “stoking riots from his sunbed.” So they sent a reporter and a photographer across Europe to find him. They named the hotel where he was staying, and they published a photo of his ex-wife. In the middle of a riot. With his children there.

Here’s what you won’t read in the Daily Mail. In recent years, police have given Tommy four formal warnings, what the British call Osman warnings, that there is a real threat to his life. In 2018, in 2019, and twice in 2024. The last one came shortly after the Mail’s story ran. The jury heard that as an agreed fact. So when a newspaper prints where a man like that is sleeping, and who his family are, that isn’t journalism. That’s painting a target.

Tommy answered them the way Tommy answers everything: loudly, on X. And he tried something unconventional — to show how he felt, he hired private investigators to find out where the paparazzi themselves lived. He phoned the Mail’s editor-in-chief, Ted Verity. Nobody answered, so he left a voicemail. In it he said he was not threatening violence. He said he’d make them and their families “famous.” Which is exactly what the Mail had just done to his.

Think about what the charge actually was. Tommy was prosecuted for harassing two Daily Mail paparazzi. And the harassment was Tommy paparazzi-ing them back. Taking pictures of the picture-takers. It turns out the Daily Mail can dish it out, but it can’t take it.

Tommy never actually did it. His photographers didn’t show the faces of the wives and children. They didn’t disclose the address of their homes. He deliberately did NOT do what the Daily Mail’s tabloid reporters did to him. He was making the point that he could — but unlike them, he wouldn’t.

Tommy told the jury that the Mail had put his family in danger and that he was desperate: “They could have run the story without giving my location.” He said he would “not endanger any innocent family,” and that everything he did was “an attempt to bring the Daily Mail to the table.” The jury didn’t accept that. The prosecution called him a bully who “weaponised social media.” Ten of twelve ordinary Britons agreed. Two didn’t.

Tommy has been released on bail. Sentencing is set for December 16. So he’s a free man today, but he goes back to court in seven weeks to learn whether he goes back to prison.

I was in London on Monday and I sat in on the trial. You’ll remember that the Home Office banned me from Britain in May, calling me “not conducive to the public good.” We sued, and last week they folded and gave me a visa. So I flew straight to London and went to Southwark Crown Court. They let me into the courtroom, and then they told me to stop reporting from inside it. So much for the free press.

But before the verdict, I sat down with Tommy for an interview. It’s edited — because there were parts in it that Tommy’s lawyer says could affect his case, so we don’t want to complicate things. You can watch it in the video above. When it’s safe to run the whole thing, we’ll post it.

I’ll have more to say about this verdict soon. But I’ll tell you my first reaction: the Daily Mail is the paper that doxxed Tommy’s family on holiday, and it’s Tommy who is the convicted criminal. That’s Britain in 2026.

We’ll keep covering this through to sentencing on December 16, and beyond. If you’d like to help us crowdfund for that reporting, you can do that at TommyTrial.com.

I was in the courtroom, but the clerk refused to let me use my laptop or tweet. But the Daily Mail itself had reporters in there, covering its own case. What a gross illustration of two-tier media, and two-tier justice. Please help us keep doing what they won’t, at TommyTrial.com.