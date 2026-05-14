Here's what I am going to do about my UK ban

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Article by Rebel News staff

The British Home Office has revoked Ezra Levant’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), slamming the door on a journalist who has travelled in and out of the UK dozens of times without issue. His crime? Covering Tommy Robinson, the grooming gang scandals, the chaos of mass migration, and the slow death of free speech in the country that invented it.

A man with a clean record, no criminal history, not even a parking ticket, is now deemed “not conducive to the public good.” Think about that for a second. While small boats packed with fighting-age men cross the English Channel every single day with barely a shrug from the authorities, a journalist with a microphone and a camera from a fellow Commonwealth nation is treated like a national security threat.

This isn’t about Ezra. This is about what Britain has become under Keir Starmer.

As his Labour government haemorrhages council seats, over 1,500 and counting, they refuse to fix the borders, the streets, or the collapsing trust in institutions. Instead, they ban the reporters asking the questions voters are screaming about.

And it’s not just reporters. Multiple political activists, commentators, and even sitting members of the European Parliament have been denied access to the UK. The birthplace of parliamentary democracy is now in the business of silencing political dissent it finds uncomfortable.

Back home in Canada, the pattern is identical. A Trudeau-appointed judge just invented a brand-new procedural hurdle to block over 300,000 Albertans from even petitioning for an independence referendum, a barrier that was never imposed on Quebec. Same playbook: when the people start demanding accountability, the institutions simply move the goalposts.

Over 700,000 Albertans have now signed various petitions about the province’s future. This includes more than 300,000 who signed a petition calling for a referendum on independence, and roughly 400,000 others who signed a petition earlier this year expressing their desire to stay in Canada. While their reasons don’t always align, a growing number of Albertans clearly feel disenfranchised by Ottawa and want real change. This includes greater control over immigration, resources, and their justice system, or simply having a direct say on Alberta’s future through a referendum.

GUEST: Keith Wilson, King’s Counsel, breaks down the Alberta court ruling and what Danielle Smith and the province must do next.

Please go to LetUsReport.com to help me out — if you can chip in to help me sue Keir Starmer, I’d be grateful! Wish me luck!

