LIVE UPDATES: Tommy Robinson faces trial over 'harassment' charges

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is on the ground in London, where a jury of 12 at Southwark Crown Court is set to begin deliberating in the Tommy Robinson case. A verdict could come as early as today or tomorrow.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment causing fear of violence. Prosecutors allege that in August 2024 he harassed two journalists who had written about him: Daily Mail editor Jacob Dirnhuber and freelance reporter Andrew Young. The charges cover posts and direct messages on X, as well as a phone call.

The case goes back to July 2024. The day before the Southport murders, Robinson flew to Cyprus. The Daily Mail ran a story headlined “Stoking riots from his sunbed.” It named the hotel where he was staying and published a photo of his ex-wife.

Riding into court with Tommy Robinson this morning.



Follow along at https://t.co/obwqXQznSr. pic.twitter.com/qjO5FvP2xj — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 26, 2026

The jury heard agreed facts that police have issued Robinson four Osman warnings, which are formal notices that there is a real threat to a person’s life. Those warnings came in 2018, 2019 and 2024, the last shortly after the Mail’s story ran.

Robinson’s response was to phone the Mail’s editor-in-chief, Ted Verity. When nobody answered, he left a voicemail. In it, he said he was not threatening violence. He said he would make them and their families “famous,” which Ezra notes is exactly what the Mail had done to Robinson’s family.

Ezra is in the courtroom and will report on the verdict as soon as it comes in.