'All Cops Are Bastards': Inside the crowds at the Paris riots

Ezra Levant reports from the heart of Paris as riot police, hundreds of police vans and helicopters flood the city on a rainy night. France has seen weeks of riots, arson and mayhem, and in one city a town hall was burnt to the ground. Our French-language team, Alexa and Guillaume, were in the thick of it with professional security. They warned Ezra not to come: "It's a war zone. There's tear gas."

Ezra Levant
  |   October 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article written by Rebel News staff

Riot police lined the streets of Paris Thursday night as hundreds of police vans and helicopters moved through the city amid weeks of ongoing unrest across France. The protests, which have included arson and rioting, have already seen one town hall burned to the ground in another city.

Ezra Levant traveled to Paris to report live from the scene, despite warnings from Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy, who urged him not to come, describing the area as a "war zone" thick with tear gas.

A police line at the perimeter held Ezra back, while Alexa and Guillaume pushed into the thick of it along with professional security.

Young protesters gathered near the police lines, many wearing masks — some to conceal their identities, others designed to protect against tear gas. Explosions, believed to be tear gas canisters, could be heard intermittently throughout the evening. The most confrontational protesters, dressed in black and masked, moved further down the road toward police positions.

Protesters chanted "ACAB" — All Cops Are Bastards — a slogan associated with Antifa and commonly heard at similar demonstrations in the United States and Canada.

Nearby, a halal restaurant run by an African migrant stayed open and did steady business with police officers on break, a juxtaposition that underscored the complicated realities playing out across the city.

The unrest in France has continued for several weeks, driven by a mix of grievances, including conditions in high schools, rising gas prices, and broader frustration with the government.

If you like our on-the-ground reporting, please consider chipping in to help cover the cost of security for Ezra, Alexa, and Guillaume as they get right in the middle of these riots. Donations can be made at FranceOnFire.com.

France on Fire

Rebel News is on the ground in Paris

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The mainstream media is still calling it a "student protest." On October 17, town halls across France were stormed and set on fire, about 3,000 shops were vandalized or looted, almost 1,000 police officers were injured and more than 2,500 people were arrested. A Paris synagogue was ransacked.

Rebel News is sending Alexa Lavoie and her videographer, Guillaume Roy, to France on Saturday, October 24, the day the mob says it is coming back for "Act Two." They will be in the streets from the first march to the last tear-gas canister, talking to the police, the shop owners and the rioters themselves, face to face and in French.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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