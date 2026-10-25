'All Cops Are Bastards': Inside the crowds at the Paris riots

Article written by Rebel News staff

Riot police lined the streets of Paris Thursday night as hundreds of police vans and helicopters moved through the city amid weeks of ongoing unrest across France. The protests, which have included arson and rioting, have already seen one town hall burned to the ground in another city.

Ezra Levant traveled to Paris to report live from the scene, despite warnings from Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy, who urged him not to come, describing the area as a "war zone" thick with tear gas.

A police line at the perimeter held Ezra back, while Alexa and Guillaume pushed into the thick of it along with professional security.

Young protesters gathered near the police lines, many wearing masks — some to conceal their identities, others designed to protect against tear gas. Explosions, believed to be tear gas canisters, could be heard intermittently throughout the evening. The most confrontational protesters, dressed in black and masked, moved further down the road toward police positions.

Protesters chanted "ACAB" — All Cops Are Bastards — a slogan associated with Antifa and commonly heard at similar demonstrations in the United States and Canada.

Nearby, a halal restaurant run by an African migrant stayed open and did steady business with police officers on break, a juxtaposition that underscored the complicated realities playing out across the city.

The unrest in France has continued for several weeks, driven by a mix of grievances, including conditions in high schools, rising gas prices, and broader frustration with the government.

If you like our on-the-ground reporting, please consider chipping in to help cover the cost of security for Ezra, Alexa, and Guillaume as they get right in the middle of these riots. Donations can be made at FranceOnFire.com.