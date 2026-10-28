B.C. progressives melt down online after Conservative majority win
Videos of left-wing British Columbians reacting to the B.C. Conservatives’ election win, many of them filmed from bed, are making the rounds online. Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle watched them on Tuesday’s live stream.
On Tuesday’s live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle watched some of the online meltdowns from B.C. progressives after the B.C. Conservatives won a majority government in the province’s snap election.
The clips were collected by Peter McCaffrey of the Alberta Institute, who has been posting them on X in more than one instalment.
“What a terrible election result for anyone that has ever read a book before,” one woman said. Another described the result as handing a majority “to one of the most reactionary right-wing conservative governments on Turtle Island,” and warned the new government would go after Indigenous people first, then the disabled, then immigrants, then the general public. A man in a profanity-laced rant compared the B.C. Conservatives to Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.
Let's check in on left-wing TikTok in BC, shall we? pic.twitter.com/nG0mkNdHgo— Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) October 25, 2026
Sheila and Lise noticed that many of the videos were filmed from bed. “These are not serious people,” Lise said, adding that British Columbians are “so excited about the possibility of getting stuff done and unwinding some of the more harmful policies of the NDP government.”
The hosts also looked back at earlier reactions, including commentator Rachel Gilmore’s lament that 'all the orcas are dead' and activist Fae Johnstone’s warning against touching LGBT rights. “The voters of B.C. have spoken and they’ve had enough,” Sheila said.
Their prediction: even the complainers will end up better off as Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson develops the province’s natural resources, though they won’t give him the credit. Their advice to the new premier: open the NDP’s books and “cut out all of the fat immediately.”
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COMMENTS
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Dre Mat commented 2026-10-28 14:13:02 -0400 FlagExactly the kind of losers you’d want to invite to a dinner party. As expected, they are unwashed and repulsive yet arrogant. They look at all of us as though we are beneath them, yet they are the ones who are advocating for an ideology that has already, on numerous occasions, demonstrated how worthless it is at best, and deadly at the worst.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-10-28 12:37:17 -0400 FlagWhen I was a grad student at UBC nearly 50 years ago, I met a number of people like that. It must be something in the water or is it the incessant rain?