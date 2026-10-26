B.C.'s historic Conservative win, Toronto decides, Carney's First Nation's meeting | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are live for the Rebel Roundup livestream! Join us weekdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT as we break down the top stories of the day. B.C.'s first Conservative majority in nearly a century and David Eby's resignation.

Today, we're looking at the BC Conservatives winning the province's election on Saturday, and forming the first majority conservative government in nearly a century after David Eby's decision to call a snap election backfired.

Plus, we'll preview the municipal election in Toronto, where voters will decide who becomes the city's next mayor — Olivia Chow or her biggest rival, Brad Bradford.

And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting a summit between premiers and First Nations leaders, but will anything actually be accomplished?

Want to help? Send a Super Chat on YouTube or a Rant on Rumble and we'll read your comment on air.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE WATCH ON RUMBLE