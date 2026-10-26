B.C.'s historic Conservative win, Toronto decides, Carney's First Nation's meeting | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies analyze British Columbia's first Conservative majority in nearly a century following David Eby's resignation, preview the Toronto mayoral race between Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford, and react to Mark Carney's First Nations-First Ministers' meeting.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are live for the Rebel Roundup livestream! Join us weekdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT as we break down the top stories of the day. B.C.'s first Conservative majority in nearly a century and David Eby's resignation.
Today, we're looking at the BC Conservatives winning the province's election on Saturday, and forming the first majority conservative government in nearly a century after David Eby's decision to call a snap election backfired.
Plus, we'll preview the municipal election in Toronto, where voters will decide who becomes the city's next mayor — Olivia Chow or her biggest rival, Brad Bradford.
And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting a summit between premiers and First Nations leaders, but will anything actually be accomplished?
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