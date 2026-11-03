Poppy Cadet Defender Beaten, Carney Pal's $2.55B Deal, Trade After Midterms? | Rebel Roundup
Scarlett Grace and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Scarlett Grace and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a Hamilton air cadet leader who suffered "life-altering" injuries while selling poppies, after police arrested a 48-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy.
Plus, National Defence's own ledger shows a $2.55 billion sole-sourced Telesat contract that was never announced. Telesat is run by Mark Carney's longtime friend.
And finally, it's U.S. midterm day, and a Canada-U.S. trade deal is expected to come only after the votes are counted, according to Global News.
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