Govt-funded media, 'Masters of Increasing Debt', highest immigration ever | Rebel Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are joined LIVE by Kris Sims for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Kris Sims (Canadian Taxpayers Federation)

Today, we're looking at Budget 2026 and the money it sets aside for media. Sims has written on X that "journalists should never be paid by the government" and that it is "the opposite of a free press," pointing to a subsidy of about $501 million over five years for TV and radio. She joins Drea and Tamara to talk about what the budget means for CBC and the rest of the press.

Plus, the debt. Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the government is borrowing more than $60 billion this year and paying about $1 billion a week in interest. Pierre Poilievre says debt interest now outweighs spending on health care and defence, and an MP in question period called the Liberals "Masters of Increasing Debt and Interest Payments." CBC reports the budget shows a $62.3 billion deficit.

And finally, immigration. Michelle Rempel Garner says the budget locks in the highest permanent immigration in Canadian history, and Poilievre says the Liberals "cooked the immigration books." The Globe and Mail reports Ottawa will also grant permanent residency to 200,000 temporary residents on top of the 380,000 annual target.

Also, LifeSite reports that Liberals blocked a motion from Conservative MP Andrew Lawton to study church arsons and attacks on places of worship.

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