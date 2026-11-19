Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini start with Mark Carney claiming that an oligopoly "can lead to more competition with fewer players" as he weighs in on the Quebecor-Telus deal.

Plus, Pierre Poilievre slams the Liberals' record immigration targets while Canadians wait a record 30.7 weeks for treatment and health care for refugee claimants costs $2 million a day.

And finally, Carney's new strategic partnership with communist China, from Chinese EVs on Canadian roads to his Starlink spat with Elon Musk.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Tamara will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows