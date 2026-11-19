On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, Vince Byfield said United Conservative Party members are airing their differences inside the tent, which is where he believes the debate belongs. Byfield is running for the party's vice-president of membership.

He said he emailed about 6,500 UCP members registered to vote at the party's Nov. 27 AGM and has been swamped with replies. Some agree with him and some don't, Byfield said, but members clearly care.

He compared the debate to his niece's preference for her Mexican family, where a dispute is fought out at the reunion and then finished, over the English side, where issues linger in silence.

A self-described die-hard Wildroser who calls himself an option two supporter in favour of what he calls refederation, Byfield said both camps should remember 2015 to 2019, when PCs and Wildrosers who had said awful things about each other set their differences aside rather than let the NDP run up the middle again. He hopes members can do it again.

Byfield credited Premier Danielle Smith with five consecutive budget surpluses, a doubling of the Heritage Trust Fund and a $15 billion cut to the province's permanent debt. He said she is leading on protecting women's sports, parents' rights in schools and school choice.

He called Forever Canadian leader Thomas Lukaszuk the wild card, and said Lukaszuk could try to resurrect the Liberal Party in Alberta under another name. If progressive Tories and the NDP consolidated around him, Byfield said, it would be a serious threat, and the left would use the referendum results to paint the UCP as a separatist party, even though he suspects about half of UCP voters chose option one.

Any such move, he said, would probably have to come before January.

Tamara Lich said she is concerned about where the infighting leads, having worked in Alberta's oil and gas industry during the Notley years, and called the prospect terrifying.

Byfield said he is confident the party can get its membership back to six figures quickly, with a stretch goal of a quarter million members by election day.