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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: Tamara Ugolini hosts as the Liberal government pushes a major expansion of euthanasia through the House of Commons after about eight hours of debate on a bill that would let Canadians request death years before it is carried out.

On Monday at noon, Justice Minister Sean Fraser moved time allocation on Bill C-41, giving the bill one more sitting day before speeches and amendments would end. The motion passed 163 to 149. When that day ran out on Tuesday, the bill cleared second reading 225 to 89. It now goes to the Justice committee.

Every government uses time allocation to limit debate and force a vote, and nearly every opposition calls it a gag order. Ugolini argues the procedure itself is routine, but the way the Liberals applied it to a bill of this weight may not be.

Bill C-41, which the government calls the Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act, was tabled October 27. Second reading debate took place across three sittings on October 30, November 4 and November 16, the day Fraser moved to cut it off.

In September, Ugolini sat through days of testimony at Dean Allison's inquiry into vaccine injuries, which heard from people devastated and disabled by a federal program that had already failed them. A bill on how Canadians may die received about one such day.

The legislation does two significant things. The first, which Ugolini supports, permanently closes the door on MAID for mental illness alone, an expansion that had been set to take effect in March. The second creates advance requests, which allow a person to sign up while competent and receive the lethal drugs later, after losing the capacity to consent.

Under the bill's text, the practitioner cannot proceed if the person shows "refusal or resistance" through "words, sounds or gestures." The legislation leaves open who decides what a gesture means. According to the government's own explanation of the bill, a practitioner with doubts must wait 30 days and may then try again.

Conservative MP Harb Gill raised that problem in the House, describing a woman with dementia who still smiles when her grandchildren visit and asking who carries the consequences if Parliament gets this wrong. If such patients are misunderstood, he noted, there is no second chance. Fraser replied that the issue has been studied for years and that there is a "mountain of evidence" to move forward.

In 2024, 16,499 Canadians died by MAID, 5.1 per cent of all deaths, bringing the total since 2016 to 76,475. Quebec's rate is higher still, and the National Post reports it is the highest of any jurisdiction in the world. Some 95.6 per cent of MAID deaths still involve people whose death was reasonably foreseeable. Advance requests open an entirely new category, which raises the question of why a government so confident in its research would cut debate short.

On the same day the bill passed, the Fraser Institute released its annual wait-times survey. The median wait from a general practitioner's referral to treatment is now 30.7 weeks, the longest since the institute began measuring in 1993, when it was 9.3 weeks. Ontario, the best-performing province, sits at 22.1 weeks. Alberta is at 50 weeks, and New Brunswick is at 64.4, more than a year.

In the same week, patients faced a median wait of about seven months for treatment while Parliament gave euthanasia by advance request about eight hours. A patient in New Brunswick can wait more than a year for surgery, yet sign away their life years before they are able to object. A growing number of veterans who sought help for various afflictions have also come forward to say they were offered death instead, and they are now suing.

Ugolini calls the Safeguards Act name Orwellian doublespeak. For a patient who can no longer speak, the only safeguard is the judgment of the person holding the needle, and if that person is unsure, the law's answer is to come back in 30 days. A decision that final, she argues, deserved more than eight hours, and a government unwilling to give it that time invites questions about what it did not want heard, including cost savings or shorter wait lists.

In 2020, the Parliamentary Budget Officer, Parliament's own budget watchdog, estimated MAID would reduce provincial health-care costs by $86.9 million in 2021 alone, and that expanding it to people who are not dying would save another $62 million, for $149 million a year in total. The PBO called the figure "negligible" and said it should not be read as a reason to offer MAID. When the same system that keeps patients waiting seven months for treatment has already calculated what it saves when they die sooner, Ugolini argues, the motive can be inferred.

Sheila Gunn Reid's new book, MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion, is out now on Amazon and at TheMAIDBook.com.