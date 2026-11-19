Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Montreal on Tuesday as the guest speaker at a Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal business lunch on Quebec–Ontario economic ties. I was outside the event to ask about the state of Ontario’s own economy.

Youth unemployment in Ontario now stands at 16.1 per cent, compared with 9.5 per cent in Quebec, according to Statistics Canada. The auto sector, long the backbone of the province, is in trouble. GM cut a full shift in Oshawa. The Brampton plant hasn't built a car in years and could now be sold. Windsor keeps shutting down for weeks at a time, leaving thousands of workers unsure what comes next.

Ford's answer has been to defend bringing in more people. He called deporting foreign workers “the craziest thing” he's ever heard. Asked whether he agrees with Prime Minister Mark Carney on immigration, he replied, “I'm never in disagreement with the federal government.”

"I'm never in disagreement with the federal government": Doug Ford, asked if Ontario wants Alberta-style constitutional powers over immigration, says "we need economic immigration to continue growing our economies right across the board." pic.twitter.com/na2JJauqbG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 22, 2026

That's not a premier standing up for his province. That's a branch manager for Ottawa.

Ford has boasted that Ontario's population grew from 14 million to 16.3 million on his watch. His own mayors say they can't keep up. In a private group chat obtained by the Toronto Star, Oakville Mayor Rob Burton wrote in 2024 that Ottawa “broke the housing market with an unsustainable and unpredicted and unprepared for increase in demand from their massive increase in immigration.” Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath replied, “They just forgot about the fact that people need somewhere to actually live, not just work.”

Then there's China. In January, Carney travelled to Beijing, met Xi Jinping and cut tariffs on tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles a year, while the United States kept its market closed. Ford was furious at first, calling them spy cars and telling Carney to fix the mess. After the two sat down for pizza, Ford said they agree on 99 per cent of things.

This week, Carney is back in China, where he met Xi again.

I had four questions for the premier. Why bring in more workers when Ontarians are losing their jobs? Are your own mayors wrong? Are you still worried about Chinese spy cars, or did the pizza fix that too? And who are you really fighting for, the workers in Oshawa and Windsor or your friend in Ottawa?

Only certain media were allowed into the event, and Ford left through another entrance, so I never got the chance to ask.