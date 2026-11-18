The province’s incoming Conservative government says it plans to restore letter grades for Grades 4 to 9, which the NDP removed at the start of the 2023-24 school year. It also plans to bring back a morning tradition, with every school day opening with O Canada.

In an emailed statement to Daily Hive this week, Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson said getting back to basics in education means “restoring letter grades, and ensuring parents have a clear understanding of their children’s progress.”

Both promises are in the party’s election platform, Lorne Doerkson’s Plan for a Stronger BC. It says students in Grades 4 to 9 no longer get letter grades, shop classes have vanished from B.C. schools, and parents “can’t see clearly what their kids are learning.”

Since 2023, students from kindergarten to Grade 9 have been marked with four words instead of letters, namely emerging, developing, proficient and extending. The NDP went ahead even though its own survey, reported in June 2023, found 60 per cent of parents and 83 per cent of students didn’t like the new scale.

In 2024, The Tyee cited a B.C. high school counsellor who told the Vancouver Sun the new categories were “wishy-washy jargon.” And this March, Fraser Institute senior fellow Michael Zwaagstra said B.C.’s descriptive grading “clearly makes it harder for parents to understand how their children are doing in school.”

The party also promises to restore tradition by bringing “back the singing of O Canada at the beginning of the school day,” and to fly the Canadian and B.C. flags at every school. That’s similar to what already happens in some schools in Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Not everyone thinks B.C. needs the change. Carole Gordon, president of the BC Teachers’ Federation, told Daily Hive that O Canada never left B.C. schools. Gordon is the same union president who wrote to members after the election that the outcome was not what she or many members “had hoped for.”

BC POLITICS: The woke BC Teachers’ Federation, which represents every public-school teacher in the province, sent members an anti-Conservative letter warning the election results may leave them “scared.”



Parents need to be vigilant about their kids’ education. pic.twitter.com/hWUEF162jp — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 27, 2026

Responding to the idea that schools had lost their pride in Canada, Gordon said, “I don’t think patriotism is something that we need to teach,” and added that patriotism is part of the country’s culture, which schools reflect.

How quickly any of this happens is up to the new government. The party won’t hold a fall sitting of the legislature, but letter grades and the anthem can be brought back through orders under the School Act, with no new law needed.