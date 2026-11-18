Article by Rebel News staff.

About 25,200 of the more than 26,500 submissions opposing the new West Coast pipeline were form letters or campaign responses, according to a document tabled in the House of Commons on Monday. That is about 95 per cent, Sheila Gunn Reid says, and she doesn't expect to hear much about it anywhere else.

The Liberal government asked Canadians in August whether the pipeline, which would run about 1,250 kilometres from near Bruderheim, Alberta, to a deepwater port near Delta, B.C., should be named a project of national interest under the Building Canada Act, the law passed last year as Bill C-5. People had from the Aug. 1 notice in the Canada Gazette until Sept. 18 to write in, and more than 29,000 submissions came back.

The numbers came out because Bloc Québécois MP Patrick Bonin, a former Greenpeace spokesman, put a written question on the order paper. Sheila says he may not have meant it as a favour to Alberta, but it turned out to be one.

She asks viewers to picture something other than 26,000 individual Canadians: a handful of activist groups with an email list, a template and a send button.

Sheila is careful to note that supporters sent form letters too. More than 2,700 submissions backed the pipeline, and about 1,700 of those were form letters. Take the form letters out and roughly 1,300 individual submissions were against, with roughly 1,000 in favour, by her approximate math. Among people who wrote in their own words, she says, the split was close to even.

She walks through how the campaigns worked. Sierra Club BC put up a page that walked people through submitting a comment, with a list of talking points and an offer of a campaigner's help. The Rain Coast Conservation Foundation posted a ready-made letter, though it told people the letter would work better in their own words. Environmental Defence ran a tool that sent a letter to the prime minister, the energy minister, the sender's MP and the consultation inbox at once. Équiterre published its position and urged people to take part. The government's answer doesn't say how many of the 25,200 form letters came from any one campaign.

A U.S. group, Friends of the San Juans in Washington State, also ran an online letter campaign asking people to tell Canada not to designate the pipeline. Sheila notes there is no rule against Americans commenting, but says people hearing about the public's verdict should know activists in Washington were filling out the forms too. After the listing, the group started a petition asking Gov. Bob Ferguson to fight the pipeline with every legal and diplomatic tool available. The Washington State Standard reported that many replies to those posts came from Washingtonians more worried about the price of gas.

Sheila gives the government one point of credit: someone at the Privy Council Office sorted the submissions and counted the copies, and the answer only came out because an MP asked.

The Liberals listed the pipeline October 1, with the prime minister and Premier Danielle Smith side by side in Fort McMurray. It is now called Pacific Link and is the first project ever put on the list, though it has no private-sector proponent. Alberta puts the cost at between $35.2 billion and $43.7 billion. Ottawa still has to set its conditions, aiming for September 1, 2027, and permits and reviews are still to come. Sheila expects the same groups to be back for each of them, and says that when someone claims tens of thousands of Canadians oppose the project, the number is made of clicks.

She compares it to Northern Gateway, which faced Dogwood Initiative's "Mob the Mic" campaign of prefab talking points at hearings and town halls. Stephen Harper's government approved the project in 2014, the Federal Court of Appeal threw out the approval in 2016, and Justin Trudeau killed it soon after and promised a ban on oil tankers off B.C.'s north coast. That tanker ban is still law, and it's why the new pipeline heads to Delta instead of the North Coast. Energy East was cancelled in 2017 after the federal regulator decided to weigh the emissions from producing and burning the oil, not just shipping it.

Each time, Sheila says, the loudest voices in the room were organized, funded and good at filling an inbox. The people who built Alberta, working in the patch or hauling equipment down the highway at 5 a.m., don't usually spend their evenings filling out federal consultation forms. Activists know that, she says, and count on it.